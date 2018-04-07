Why EC can’t announce GE14 dates yet (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) stated today that it cannot set nomination and polling dates for the 14 General Elections (GE14) yet, as it has not received notices of dissolution from all of the state legislatures in the country.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the commission can only decide on the dates once this is done, so that federal and state elections can be held simultaneously.

To date the EC has received dissolution notices from Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Johor and Malacca.

He also confirmed that he had received the notice of Parliament's dissolution effective today from Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

"After we receive notices of dissolution from all the states, we will then hold a special meeting to decide the dates," Hashim said. "The date of the meeting is not clear yet as we need to receive notices from all the states."

Hashim said to date, 14.94 million voters would be eligible to participate in the elections.

He was speaking at a press conference at the EC headquarters here, where the whole country had anticipated that he would be announcing the polling and nomination dates.

"We urge for patience on this matter, we will definitely call for a special meeting when it is time and when we get all the official notices," he said.

The press conference was held after the commission and its staff held a simulation testing their systems for polling day.

"This simulation was run throughout the whole country to anticipate any problems we may have and to come up with contingency plans," he said.

"All systems are functioning well and the information process for the election has gone on smoothly."

He said that the commission is 100% ready for the elections in terms of logistics, equipment and staff.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the dissolution of Parliament on Friday to make way for the 14th General Election (GE14).