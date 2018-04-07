Yusmadi goes for positive approach and issue solving

GEORGE TOWN: A newly appointed parliament coordinator wants to engage in positive politics and provide solutions to people-centric issues.

Pakatan Harapan's Yusmadi Yusoff, who has been reappointed as the Balik Pulau parliament coordinator after a lapse of six years, hopes to make a political comeback after he was dropped as a PKR candidate in the last election.

"It is no point advocating populism or dabbles in hatred form of politics when the people continue to live in subpar standards while their purchasing power declined over time due to inflation and a weakened ringgit," Yusmadi said today.

He said populist policies only tend to take shape in the short-term and offer temporary relief to rising living costs.

"We are in the business of making long-term strategies and solutions where the positive effects of it can have a desired lasting effect," Yusmadi said.

The lawyer-turned-politician said that his election campaign thrust would be about preserving Balik Pulau as a centrepiece for heritage, culture, arts and democracy movement.

"It is not only George Town which should qualify as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Balik Pulau has the necessary attributes too."

Yusmadi said he would also campaign for a better-controlled form of development in the area.

Meanwhile, the incumbent for the Balik Pulau parliament seat, Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya, who is the Deputy Health Minister, said it is only BN, who brought and sustain development in the area.

"There is no denying that BN remains a focal point of reference when it comes to governance. The Opposition only spells out ideas but lack the will to execute the changes or reforms that it had previously promised. We deliver."