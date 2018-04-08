Adopting PKR logo proves DAP has no principles: Liow

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP has given up its principles following its decision to use the logo and symbol of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the 14th General Election (GE14).

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said DAP was willing to sacrifice its dignity and principles including working with its old foe Tun Dr Mahathir merely to fish for Malay votes.

"In order to garner the votes of the Malays, DAP was willing to sacrifice its rocket symbol ... we (MCA) believe DAP supporters would be disappointed with the action of their leaders," he told a media conference after launching MCA's manifesto for GE14 at Wisma MCA, here today.

Liow said Pakatan Harapan's decision to be united in using PKR's logo in GE14 would not affect Barisan Nasional as they have not been consistent and parties in the opposition coalition have their own agendas.

Meanwhile, MCA's candidates for GE14 will be announced in a day or two after getting the agreement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He said the shortlisted MCA candidates had been submitted to BN chairman for his consideration. — Bernama