Amok man dies

LABUAN: A man who ran amok, slashing his wife and son with a machete here yesterday afternoon, died last night at the Labuan Nucleus Hospital.

The 53-year-old staff of Labuan Correctional Centre (Prison), with the rank of sergeant, collapsed at the hospital emergency ward at about 9.10pm upon receiving treatment.

Confirming this, Labuan Police chief Supt Mohamad Farid Ahmad said the man, who also injured himself by slashing his neck, died three hours later after being admitted at 6pm.

The 45-year-old wife is still traumatised and in critical condition at the Labuan Hospital while the son, 23, has been discharged.

It was believed the deceased had become agitated over marital problems and stabbed his wife on her stomach, shoulders and legs while his son, who scuffled with him, also sustained hand injuries.

In the three-hour standoff from 3pm yesterday, he had threatened to commit suicide and was also seen arguing with a number of people believed to be his workmates who tried to calm him down.

A group of policeman from the Bebuloh Police Station and Labuan District Police Station led by Mohamad Farid and CID chief DSP Boniface Bajai arrived at the scene a short while later and tried to calm him down but he only became more aggressive.

However, he later finally agreed to drive his own car to the police station to surrender, which he did at 6pm. — Bernama