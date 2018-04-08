BN Manifesto 2018 the best in history: Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) Manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) which outlined 364 initiatives launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak last night is the best in history.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said the 220-page manifesto was a comprehensive document for promising initiatives to be implemented, including giving attention of the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

"Last night, I was at the Stadium (Axiata Arena), Bukit Jalil to hear the announcement of the BN chairman introducing BN's Manifesto in facing the GE 2018.

"My immediate reaction after hearing the speech is that it's a realistic agenda, the best manifesto, comprehensive and practical for Malaysians," he said in a blog post on sskeruak.blogspot.my today

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer, said the applause of party members at the Axiata Arena last night was the cheers of the people's confidence in the BN manifesto because BN proved capable of fulfilling 99.4% of its pledges in the previous general election in 2013.

He was overwhelmed by the way Najib, as party chairman, presented the BN manifesto as opposed to the previous way of presenting by raising the needs of every state in a fair and comprehensive manner.

In the manifesto themed ‘With BN for A Greater Malaysia’ , among others, BN promises the following commitments: giving additional 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) to target groups, reducing interest rate limits and credit card late payments, reducing broadband subscription costs by 50% and accelerating speed.

The manifesto also raised the RM500 aid for newborn babies under the ADAM50 programme, seven-day annual leave for mothers to take care of sick children, introducing English medium schools in Sabah and Sarawak as a pilot project, fulfilling the Malaysia Agreement 1963 based on consensus, eliminating price differences for Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah-Sarawak, and empowering the Dayak and Kadazandusun communities.

“After reviewing it, I evaluated the BN manifesto as the best and managed to put to shame the PH (Pakatan Harapan) manifesto.

“With this kind of manifesto, it therefore proves BN is the party that emphasises the interest of the people to enable them to enjoy better lives,’ he added.

The GE14 manifesto offers 14 thrusts, namely Mothers and women first; A home for everyone; Three million jobs; More smiles in Sabah and Sarawak; Futuristic transportation; Digital empowerment; Made in Malaysia; A newer BR1M; People's economy; Future-oriented education; Live healthy; Peaceful country; TN50 and Universal childcare. — Bernama