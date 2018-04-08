BN manifesto promises more empowerment to Borneo states: Anifah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto promises far more empowerment to Sabah and Sarawak compared to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (pix).

He said the proposal to have a special cabinet committee to review the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) in the PH manifesto, was considered redundant as it had already been done by the BN government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"I personally chaired the committee. This shows that PH is not aware of developments related to MA63," said Anifah in a statement here today.

Anifah, who is also Kimanis Umno division chief described the BN manifesto for the 14th General Election which was unveiled last night, as inclusive, realistic and a continuity of what the government had been doing.

"The BN manifesto also focuses on consensus and power-sharing between state and federal, consistent with the empowerment agenda of MA63," he added.

He also expressed confidence in Najib's sincerity to correct the past mistakes of the federal government, especially what had been done during the centralisation era when Tun Dr Mahathir was in power.

"As such for the sake of continuity and uninterrupted development in Sabah, I hope the people will continue to support and give their mandate to BN," he added. — Bernama