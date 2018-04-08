BN manifesto proves Malaysia's strong financial reserves: DPM Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak last night proved that the country has strong financial reserves and is not bankrupt, reiterated Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was because the BN manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) was made in a detailed study, including taking into consideration the national income coffer, especially in Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah).

In fact, he said the 262-page BN manifesto containing 14 main thrusts with 392 initiatives that covered all walks of life was practical and realistic to be implemented instead of the opposition's manifesto which he likened to "promising something before it is guaranteed".

"We find that during the previous budget presentation, the assumptions made by the government on pertrol prices were US$59 (RM228) per barrel. But now the prices have hit slightly higher at US$69 (RM267) per barrel, meaning national revenue will rise.

"Hence this revenue is used to implement planned programmes. Besides that, we see when the tax system (switched) from SST (Sales and Services Tax) to GST (Goods and Services Tax), the money is returned to the people," he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is BN deputy chairman and Bagan Datuk member of Parliament, said this at a media conference after going for a walkabout in conjunction with the ’ Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ programme at the compound of Wisma Umno in Hutan Melintang here today.

He reiterated that the implementation of the GST showed the government was never bankrupt because the country’s reserves announced by Bank Negara was at its highest level of more than US$108 billion (RM418 billion).

The country’s financial management as well as the entire delivery system implemented by the BN government was durable to be implemented like the previous BN manifesto, he said.

The Home Minister further said development projects being planned and had been implemented could not be carried out if the country’s financial management did not follow the right steps.

"It is not possible for our (national) reserves to increase if our country is bankrupt and for our projects to be carried out if the country’s management is not fully implemented,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the government also fulfilled its promises with the inclusion of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which had been ignored by a leader who had ruled the country once, into the BN manifesto this time.

“We see for example MA63, the prime minister said the signing of the agreement was between states in Malaysia which saw Sabah and Sarawak as the key components in the agreement.

“As such, with this manifesto, we hope several matters overlooked by the previous leaders, especially the leader who has helmed the country for a long time, will no longer become an issue such as Sabah for Sabahans and Sarawak for Sarawakians," he said.

Citing the women’s initiative as an example, Ahmad Zahid added the GE14 BN manifesto was also a recognition of women in the country and the government’s commitment to continue empowering them. — Bernama