BN manifesto puts people first: Fadillah

KUCHING: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14), which touches on the needs of all in every state, is concise and with continuity that proves that the government puts the people first.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) described the greatest manifesto in the history of BN as inclusive and comprehensive, covering and empowering all levels of society, as well as taking full account on the needs and aspirations of the people.

He said not only the welfare and well-being of public and private sector personnel continued to be empowered, the pensioners also benefited directly, as well as students, youth and women.

"For the people of Sarawak and Sabah, the manifesto states that the rights of Sabah and Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will be realised by consensus. This is a much awaited good news.

"In addition, many more are included in the BN manifesto for the development of both states, especially in the rural areas. .

"Hence, for the continuous development, I hope that the support and mandate will be given to the BN in this coming general election," he said in a statement here today. — Bernama