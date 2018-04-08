Confusion over use of PKR logo for elections, EC clarifies

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has rubbished reports that any individuals who wish to contest under the PKR logo in the coming 14th General Election need to first obtain its permission.

Its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said he had only claimed that should they decide to contest under the PKR ticket, then only that particular party's logo could be used throughout the election campaign and none from the other Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties.

"What was said is actually that if PH's registration status or symbol are not approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) and its logo not registered with us, then it cannot be used in the GE14 as campaign material.

"Our statement was misunderstood as if the decision by other parties to use PKR's logo needs to get the EC's approval. I would like to stress here that usage of the PKR symbol by other candidates is the prerogative of the party.

"Media reports regarding this matter are strayed from the actual meaning that was intended during our press conference. Hence, we hope all quarters no longer misunderstand our statement," he said in a statement on Saturday night.

Mohd Hashim's statement came just hours after several media reports quoted him as saying that the opposition coalition needed EC's approval before it could go ahead with using PKR's logo for the elections.

PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had on Friday announced in Pasir Gudang, Johor, that the component parties of the pact would use PKR's symbol in GE14 after the coalition's registration was not approved by RoS.