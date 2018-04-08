DAP to fill 10 new candidates in Penang for GE14

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP is expected to field 10 newcomers in Penang for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said all the new candidates, as well as incumbents from the party, have been shortlisted by the party special committee which was set up to discuss and evaluate candidates for GE14.

He, however, said the final decision will only be announced by the party leadership.

"We will announce it after the party leadership decides," he told reporters after attending the launch of the GE14 election operations centre for DAP in Datuk Keramat.

Meanwhile, Datuk Keramat state assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo said he has been interviewed and evaluated by the party leadership but remained coy on whether he would be chosen to contest again.