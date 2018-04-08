Don't misuse government, security assets for GE14: Patriots

PETALING JAYA: An association of military and police veterans has given out a reminder to political players in the country not to misuse security and government assets for their own benefit in facing the upcoming 14th General Election.

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig-Gen (R) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said it was illegal for the standing federal and state governments to manipulate such assets after the dissolution of parliament and the state legislative assemblies.

He added this was because after the dissolution, the country and states were governed by caretaker governments.

"Public funds is not provided (to the caretaker government) unless if it is being utilised for routine or emergency use," he said, adding that government assets, properties and human resources could not be misused for political purposes.

"The usage of military assets, including aircraft, helicopters and naval craft by any politicians in the caretaker government is strictly forbidden," he said.

"Any abuse (of such assets) is a blatant disregard of the law. It is wrong," he said in a statement.

The prime minister on Friday had announced the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the GE14. Several states had also announced the dissolution of its assemblies to conduct its respective state elections.

Federal and state elections are traditionally held concurrently in Malaysia, with an exception for the state of Sarawak.

An administration becomes a caretaker government the moment the Parliament is dissolved until the next cabinet is appointed after the election.

Mohamed Arshad said the reminder was made specifically to Barisan Nasional politicians at the federal and state level, Pakatan Harapan politicians in Selangor and Penang, as well as the PAS-led government in Kelantan.

Mohamed Arshad also called for politicians from both sides of the divide to avoid playing the sentiment of hate, race and religion in their election campaign to woo the votes.

He added both sides should instead place their focus on issues that are important to the people.

"Please do not resort to the politics of hate, race and religion that could disrupt racial harmony," he added.