EC receives instrument of Pahang State Assembly dissolution

Posted on 8 April 2018 - 12:25pm Last updated on 8 April 2018 - 04:16pm

KUANTAN: The Election Commisison (EC) has received the instrument of dissolution of the Pahang State Assembly signed by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Pahang EC director Datuk Zamree Hamli said he received the instrument dated April 7 from the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhammad at 8.45am today.

"The instrument was presented to me at the Speaker's office at Wisma Sri Pahang, here," he told Bernama when contacted.

Yesterday, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob announced the dissolution of the 13th State Assembly after Tengku Abdullah signed the instrument of dissolution following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's announcement of the dissolution of the Parliament to pave the way for the 14th general election.

Pahang has 42 state seats. In the 2013 general election, BN won 30 seats, DAP (seven), PAS (three) and PKR (two).

However, PAS lost a seat when Kuala Semantan assemblyman, who is also former Pahang PAS deputy commissioner, Syed Hamid Syed Mohamed, quit the party on Sept 9, 2015, and joined Parti Amanah Negara. — Bernama