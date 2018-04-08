Exim Bank disburses RM100k for tithe recipients in Kuching

KUCHING: Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (Exim Bank) today presented tithe contributions totalling RM100,000 for distribution to 100 deserving recipients in Kuching.

Its chairman, Datuk Mat Noor Nawi, said that as one of the country's leading financial institutions, the bank plays a crucial role in fulfilling the needs of the people towards community development, apart from contributing to the economic growth of the country.

"I hope with the distribution of the tithes, this will help lessen the financial burden faced by the recipients and boost their quality of life," he said when handing over the contribution to Santubong Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in a ceremony held at Taman Sepakat Jaya, Demak Laut, here today.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi, who is also Natural Resources and Environment Minister, in commending the financial institution for its efforts, urged other private companies to follow its example.

He also hoped the recipients would use the tithes wisely in striving to improve themselves and the community.

Meanwhile, in another press release this morning, Exim Bank also announced that this year RM908,000 had been allocated for recipients in Sarawak, Johor, Kelantan, Perak and Kuala Lumpur.

The bank also presented RM5,000 to a representative of the Taman Sepakat Jaya surau to carry out programmes and activities for the people. — Bernama