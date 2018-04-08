Exports expected to rebound after February’s poor showing

PETALING JAYA: AmBank Research expects Malaysia’s export growth to rebound in the upcoming months supported by firm commodity prices, moderate demand growth in electrical and electronic and resource-based products as well as healthy global growth and trade.

“Despite the poor showing of exports (in February 2018), we believe exports will rebound in upcoming months and project the full-year growth average at 8.5%,” its analysts said in a report last Friday.

Nevertheless, the research house said the high base will impact export performance to some degree, adding that a trade war will cause some headwinds through the country’s major trading partners, China and the US.

On a separate note, PublicInvest Research said it is starting to see the damage from the fast-rising ringgit to external demand, which could be worse if external demand turns out to be softer.

“Our fear of the fast rise in the value of the ringgit is with basis nonetheless, already manifested in the dent caused in February’s exports. Of note, the ringgit is getting less competitive against the rupiah and the peso following these currencies’ y-o-y drops of 10.1% and 13.8% in real effective terms in February, continuing the trend we saw in January.

“Perhaps an intervention by the central bank could slow down the pace of the ringgit appreciation, which in turn can help with our competitiveness,” it added.

February’s export contracted 2.0% year on year (yoy), from a rise of 17.9% yoy in January, weighed by the slowdown in exports of resource-based goods such as petroleum, natural gas, natural rubber, timber and timber-based products. It was also dampened by the high base following February 2017’s strong export growth of 26.6%.

At the same time, imports fell 2.7% yoy after climbing 11.6% yoy in the previous month, also hit by the high base factor.

“There was a noticeable slowdown in the importation of intermediate goods during the month, reflected by the contraction of 14.6% yoy which we reckon is due to the rise of the ringgit.

“There was no letup in trade surplus, however, as it touched RM9 billion, thanks to the bigger drop of imports against exports,” PublicInvest Research said.

It added that the strong cumulative trade surplus of RM18.6 billion year-to-date is 38.7% higher than the same period last year, supporting its conviction of steady gross domestic product growth in the first quarter of 2018.