Fraudulent loan application: Bank officer, married couple released on bail

PUTRAJAYA: A female head of a marketing and financing unit of a bank and a married couple who were remanded for allegedly making a fraudulent loan application were released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail.

Magistrate Nadhirah Abd Rahim allowed the trio to be released today on MACC bail of RM9,000 each with two sureties.

The 30-year-old female officer and the couple, aged 36 and 37, were detained at 11am on April 3 and were remanded for five days from April 4.

The officer from the Putrajaya branch of the bank here was believed to have received a bribe of about RM150,000 from the couple as an inducement to produce a false employment verification to approve a personal loan application, last year. — Bernama