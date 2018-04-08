- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Fraudulent loan application: Bank officer, married couple released on bail
Posted on 8 April 2018 - 10:49pm
PUTRAJAYA: A female head of a marketing and financing unit of a bank and a married couple who were remanded for allegedly making a fraudulent loan application were released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail.
Magistrate Nadhirah Abd Rahim allowed the trio to be released today on MACC bail of RM9,000 each with two sureties.
The 30-year-old female officer and the couple, aged 36 and 37, were detained at 11am on April 3 and were remanded for five days from April 4.
The officer from the Putrajaya branch of the bank here was believed to have received a bribe of about RM150,000 from the couple as an inducement to produce a false employment verification to approve a personal loan application, last year. — Bernama