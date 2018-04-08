Karak bus crash: Six out of 13 passengers discharged

GOMBAK: Six of the 13 bus passengers who were injured in an accident along the Karak Highway on Saturday have been discharged from the hospital.

"There are still seven passengers who were injured on Saturday still being warded," a spokesman from the Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) said today.

The express bus, which was heading towards Kuala Lumpur from Genting Highlands, failed to avoid a lorry which was in front of it and crashed into the back of the lorry.

In the incident which occurred at Km30.9 of the Karak Highway at around 3.50pm, a bus attendant was killed after he succumbed to serious injuries at the scene.

The crash caused substantial damage to the front of the bus, killing the driver's assistant Carles Lagan, 26.

It is learnt that at least 12 passengers were Singaporeans.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A video of the accident went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in another incident, 23 people including 16 Chinese tourists were injured when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a car along Jalan Genting Highlands-Kuala Lumpur on Friday night.

Identifying the cause as brake failure, Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue department chief Yusri Abdullah Sani said the brake failure caused the bus to rear-end the car, before skidding and crashing into the road barrier.