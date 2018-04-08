Kelantan EC notified on dissolution of state assembly

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan branch of the Election Commission (EC) has received notification of the dissolution of the Kelantan State Assembly from the office of the Kelantan State Assembly Speaker, said Kelantan EC director Fakhrul Razi Ab Wahab.

He said the declaration of dissolution as signed by the Regent of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra and was handed over by the Kelantan State Assembly Speaker to the Kelantan EC office at 3pm yesterday.

Fakrul Razi was speaking to reporters after the 14th general election (GE14) coordinating briefing here today.

Yesterday, Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob announced the dissolution of the Kelantan State Assembly simultaneously with the dissolution of Parliament for the GE14. — Bernama