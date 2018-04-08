MCA launches GE14 manifesto

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA has launched its 14th general election (GE14) manifesto themed '10 Promises 10 Initiatives'.

The manifesto launched by party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai covers various areas which is slated to benefit the Chinese community.

Liow said with mass support from the Chinese community, MCA would be able to fulfill the promises listed in the manifesto.

The initiatives listed in the manifesto includes empowering youth and women, enhancing the quality of Chinese education, transforming traditional businesses, and transforming New Villages into neo-urbanised centres.

He said if the party is able to secure a strong mandate from the rakyat in GE14, it would be able to have a stronger footing in mainstream politics.

"We must have a strong representation in the government to wield more influence from within.

"For that, I call upon all Malaysians especially the Chinese community, to come forward and unite as one and give your support to MCA," Liow said during his opening remarks for the party's election manifesto at Wisma MCA earlier today.

