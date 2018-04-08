MCA launches GE14 manifesto (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA has launched its 14th general election (GE14) manifesto themed '10 Promises 10 Initiatives'.

The manifesto launched by party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai covers various areas which is slated to benefit the Chinese community.

Liow said with mass support from the Chinese community, MCA would be able to fulfill the promises listed in the manifesto.

The initiatives listed in the manifesto includes empowering youth and women, enhancing the quality of Chinese education, transforming traditional businesses, and transforming New Villages into neo-urbanised centres.

He said if the party is able to secure a strong mandate from the rakyat in GE14, it would be able to have a stronger footing in mainstream politics.

"We must have a strong representation in the government to wield more influence from within.

"For that, I call upon all Malaysians especially the Chinese community, to come forward and unite as one and give your support to MCA," Liow said during his opening remarks for the party's election manifesto at Wisma MCA earlier today.

While acknowledging the huge defeats the party suffered in the last two elections, Liow said it is time for MCA members to unite and redeem the party's dignity.

“There is no room for us to retreat nor make any error, it is do or die for us,” he said to applause and cheers from some 3,000 party members in attendance.

Commenting on the manifesto, Liow said it outlined the party’s ten promises and ten initiatives it will be implementing in the next five years, adding that it will complement Barisan Nasional’s manifesto launched on Saturday.

Meanwhile, commenting on DAP’s decision to drop its iconic ‘rocket’ logo and contest under PKR’s logo, Liow said such a move would not benefit DAP as each of the component parties within the coalition have their own agenda.

Liow labelled the opposition party as an opportunist for willing to sacrifice its dignity and principles just so they can obtain some Malay votes in the upcoming election.

“There is a saying ... ’when Mahathir reappeared, the rocket disappeared’ and this is clearly proven via DAP's decision to drop its iconic rocket logo for the first time,” Liow said.