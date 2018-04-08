Najib makes 14 promises to all 14 states in manifesto

KUALA LUMPUR: The rights of Sabah and Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 will be realised by consensus and English medium schools will be introduced in the two states as pilot projects should Barisan Nasional (BN) win the elections.

These were among 14 promises Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak made to the 14 states in the country, when announcing the BN manifesto for the 14th General Election.

"As long as BN is in power, we will champion Sabah and Sarawak," the BN president said, here, today.

Speaking in front of a strong BN crowd at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Najib also "guaranteed" that the prolonged water crisis in Selangor would be put to bed for good, while promising to build 65,000 affordable housings in Penang.

The other promises Najib made were:

• to develop a special economic zone in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah;

• increase the number of lanes on the PLUS highway in Johor from Yong Peng to Johor Baru from four lanes to six;

• build a new highway from Kuala Linggi to Klebang in Malacca;

• develop the Malaysian Vision Valley in Negri Sembilan;

• build a highway from Kuala Nerus in Terengganu to connect to Kelantan;

• a new airport would be built in Seri Iskandar, Perak;

• a river basin development project in Sungai Perlis, from Kangar to Kuala Perlis in Perlis;

• develop more urban renewal and urban redevelopment projects in the Federal Territory;

• give further allocation to increase the number of low-cost housing and Felda housing in Pahang; and

• to expedite the completion of the Gua Musang-Kota Baru highway in Kelantan

Najib expressed confidence that all these were achievable, pointing out that BN had managed to complete 99.4% of its overall manifesto for the 2013 General Election.

He also warned that bad consequences await the country should the rakyat make the wrong decision when voting during polling day, claiming that Pakatan Harapan's manifesto was a recipe for disaster.

"To date, not one rating agency has given recognition or compliment to the opposition's manifesto.

"Let is not wake next morning to a Malaysia we no longer recognise. Don't regret. We don't want our future generations to punish us for our mistakes," he said.