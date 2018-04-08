Norlela unsure if she will be allowed to defend Penanti seat

GEORGE TOWN: PKR lawmaker Dr. Norlela Ariffin (pix) wishes to defend her Penanti state seat if allowed to do so.

Speaking to theSun, the first-term assemblyman said this is because of her strong grassroots support as well as having her election machinery well deployed, and ready for the battle after Parliament was dissolved on Saturday.

She said that she had no qualms of contesting in Penanti for the second time as she was used to the place and also support garnered from the voters.

However, chances are still 50-50 as of now, according to Norlela, as PKR has yet to make any official announcement on candidacy.

"It is all up to the party to have its final say. This is all I can say," she added.

Penanti is one of three state seats under the opposition's stronghold of Permatang Pauh.

The two other seats are Permatang Pasir and Seberang Jaya which are held by PAS and PKR respectively.

Norlela, 55, who hails from Selangor, is also rumoured to be contesting in Kajang, a possibility which she does not rule out.