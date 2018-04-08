Nurul Izzah says BN manifesto filled with sugar-tainted promises and loopholes

PETALING JAYA: Lembah Pantai parliamentarian Nurul Izzah Anwar (pix) has labelled the recently launched Barisan Nasional's manifesto as something that is filled with sugar-tainted promises and loopholes.

She said it remains unclear how the pledges listed in the manifesto would help alleviate the burden of the rakyat.

"There are no promises of increasing subsidies or reduction in GST rates, only promises of various programmes which remain uncertain of being carried out in the first place.

"Also, one wonders how effective these programmes would actually be in addressing the problems of the rakyat. By simply increasing the amount given to the rakyat under BR1M, does the BN government promise that the price of goods would not be raised?" she said in a statement today.

The two-term MP also said there was no promise by BN that the price of houses which has been escalating lately would be reduced.

"In fact, their promise of tax exemption for those who collect rent is actually counter-productive as there would be a rush to purchase homes to be rented out, further causing prices to increase.

"We should also question why the BN is so delayed in trying to assist those with dreams to own their homes, when such facilities should have been in place five years ago? Also, what promises have they made to assist those who wish to own medium-cost homes?"

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng also took aim at BN's manifesto.

Lim said the three million employment opportunities that were announced by BN was not realistic.

"I was shocked when I heard about it, how do you want to create that?" he told reporters after announcing the Digital Library project at Kampung Benggali here today.

He said instead of three million job opportunities, the one million jobs that were guaranteed by Pakatan Harapan in its manifesto was based on findings from research conducted by the opposition coalition.