Pahang DPMM urged to change mindset, achieve bigger aspirations

KUANTAN: Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has urged the state Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM) to change their mindset to have bigger aspirations, including setting up their own financial institution.

He said such aspirations could be fulfilled by Pahang DPMM as done by several competitive bodies in the country.

"In Southeast Asia, there is a population of 650 million people. We should look at ways of penetrating the massive market available rather than just focusing on our own country. However, to do so requires proper and brave planning, expertise, as well as stable finances and most importantly a usable network.

"DPMM may even be able to set up its own bank or financial institution such as executed by Tabung Haji or the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT)...it may be a big dream, but it is not impossible," said Tengku Abdullah during DPMM's gala dinner here yesterday.

Also present was Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail, state Farmers' Organisation chairman Datuk Mustaffar Kamal Ab Hamid and state DPMM president Yusri Yusof.

He also advised new Bumiputra entrepreneurs to focus more on their business rather than indulging with politics as it could affect their business performance and to maintain the practice of good qualities as well as helping the poor in the state.

Meanwhile, Yusri said Pahang DPMM welcomed Tengku Abdullah challenge and would try its best to achieve the aspirations.

"Currently, we are planning various projects to help our members such as by preparing a business site for small and medium scale enterprises with affordable rental rates at Batu Enam," he added. — Bernama