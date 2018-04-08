Perak voters must support BN, do not repeat bitter history of 2008

KUALA KANGSAR: The voters in Perak must make the right choice in the 14th general election (GE14) to ensure that the bitter history of the 12th general election in 2008, in which the state fell into the opposition's hands, will not recur.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that was why the Barisan Nasional-led state government in Perak must win with a bigger majority to ensure that the existing cooperation between the state and federal governments would continue to exist.

"It was hard (being under the opposition). For 11 months (during the political crisis) I think our assemblymen were not even allowed to use tents, halls, or even chairs for any of their programmes.

"But our prayers were finally answered. Our Mentri Besar (Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir) has remained as our Mentri Besar until now," he said when launching the Dewan Millenium Lubuk Merbau and Padang Rengas Tourism Carnival@Visit My Kampung 2018 programme here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the BN-led Perak government must not only retain their power, but must also strengthen it with full support from the people.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN deputy chairman, said the party viewed seriously the efforts to defend the state to ensure that all the development projects planned at the state and federal levels could be implemented for the benefit of the people.

“Seri Iskandar will have a new airport which will benefit all ... so as the construction of the WCE (West Coast Expressway).

“When the war drums are beaten, siren is sounded and warning shots are fired, we must not look back, we must look forward and the only choice we have is to vote for BN candidates in the GE14,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice-president assuming the duties of Umno deputy president, also wanted Perak election machinery led by Zambry to wrest back Lumut parliamentary seat, as well as Hutan Melintang state seat (currently under PKR) in his Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituency.

“How can BN lose a seat in the Deputy Prime Minister’s constituency? It will be humiliating for me. So, I want to wrest back Hutan Melintang state seat and retain Rungkup state seat so that they can contribute to the BN’s strength in Perak,” he said.

He also called for efforts to be intensified to increase the vote majority in Padang Rengas, currently held by Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, and the two state seats in the constituency, namely Lubuk Merbau and Chenderoh. — Bernama