Ronaldinho launches the Heineken 'Share The Drama, Share The Trophy' campaign

Posted on 7 April 2018 - 08:03pm Last updated on 8 April 2018 - 08:09am

Ronaldinho pictured here during the Heineken 'Share The Drama, Share The Trophy' event at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur on April 7, 2018. — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din

Ronaldinho with the UEFA Champions League Trophy at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur on April 7, 2018. — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din

Ronaldinho pictured here during the Heineken 'Share The Drama, Share The Trophy' event at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur on April 7, 2018. — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din

AN icon of the footballing world, two time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho graced Malaysian soil on Saturday as he ushered in the UEFA Champions League Trophy into Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Heineken's long and successful partnership with the UEFA Champions League enabled them to enrich fans' experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch.

With a two-month long 'Share The Drama, Share The Trophy' campaign, they are encouraging fans to invite their friends to share their UEFA Champions League match moments over a cold bottle of Heineken.

With teams like Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich almost certain reaching the semifinals, Ronaldinho didn't hide his feeling on who's is going to win this year's edition.

"I am going to root for Barcelona this year," he said.

"They are the best team in the tournament this year."

Having achieved so much in his playing days, Ronaldinho said his only regret is not being able to play with Lionel Messi longer.

"I finished my career and I have achieved everything I dreamt about, so I have no regret in my career.

"However, I would like to play more with Messi. He was very young when I was playing and I would like to play more with him."

Find out how to "Share The Drama" and get access to the exclusive campaign rewards and experiences at www.heineken.com/my/ucl.

