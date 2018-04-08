Sarawak state civil servants to receive double annual salary increment

MIRI: Over 20,000 state civil servants in Sarawak will receive an annual salary increment in line with the annual salary raise of federal civil servants that was announced last Wednesday.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the annual salary increment was approved by the state government while the date of enforcement would be left to State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani to take further action.

"We have agreed to a double increment for Sarawak state civil servants similar to the federal civil servants," he told reporters after officiating the 'Sejiwa Senada 2018' programme at the Miri City Council field here today.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced an annual salary increment for 1.5 million federal civil servants in the country effective July 1, 2018.

Najib had said the civil servants would receive an additional annual increment on top of the annual salary movement for 2018. — Bernama