Selangor BN launches GE14 manifesto

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) today launched a 10-point manifesto encompassing 100 initiatives for the people of Selangor if they were able to recapture the state in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix) who launched the manifesto, said that carrying the theme 'Better Selangor. Yakinlah, BN Lebih Baik!', it was specially formulated to fulfill the five key goals of the party to make Selangor even more glorious.

The five key goals are Political Stability and a High Performance State Administration; Security, Peace and Prosperity of the People; User-Friendly Infrastructure and Facilities; Progressive, Sustainable, Innovative and Competitive Economy at the Global level as well as the Integration of the People as the Fundamental Pillar in the Sustainability of the Socio-Economic Development of the State.

Noh said Selangor BN was determined to 'repair' the state which was beset by many problems especially water supply, waste management and dengue in the two terms it has been under the state government led by Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

"We promise the people of Selangor, be confident that BN is better than the current state government. This Selangor BN manifesto is designed to make Selangor excellent and glorious again as we (BN) had done before.

"Perhaps we made some mistakes, there were weaknesses but we have learned from these, Selangor will be much better and be renowned in the country if BN takes over Selangor in GE14," he said when launching the manifesto.

Also present were MCA president and Selangor MCA chairman Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, MIC president and Selangor MIC chairman Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Selangor MyPPP chairman Datuk Seri Maglin D'Cruz and Selangor BN deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan.

The 10 items points in the manifesto are high-performance public service; thriving, stable and innovative economy; peaceful and affordable housing; educational excellence and human capital; user-friendly infrastructure and basic amenities as well as the well-being of youth, women and the plural society.

In addition, the manifesto also outlines efficient and affordable public transport; public safety and order; quality health and environmental sustainability as well as the well-being and quality of life of the urban community.

Among the focus initiatives in the manifesto are the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the government sector will be fully borne by the state government; construction of 50,000 units of affordable housing; 10% discount for first house purchase under RM200,000; Free Primary Religious Education education; University of Selangor to be upgraded to a public university; student house rental special fund, special fund for tahfiz schools and RM2,000 special assistance to students entering Institutions of Higher Learning.

Selangor BN also pledged to finalise the water restructuring industry for the comfort and well-being of the people of Selangor; complimentary 20 cubic metres of water and a rebate of for use below 40 cubic metres; relief assistance for funeral; 50% discount for rental of state government halls for wedding receptions; Shah Alam Stadium as official football venue of the Selangor football team; creating a youth city as well as providing new jobs for pensioners.

A special fund for school bus fare aid for B40 (low income) families and special aid fund for a motorcycle license; motorcycle racing circuit in each local authority; free dialysis centre in each state constituency; paying 20 sen to consumers bringing their own baskets to shops or supermarkets imposing a 20 sen charge on plastic bags; abolishing summonses and compounds incurred by hawkers or petty traders, abolishing traffic summonses in local authorities; as well as nursery and kindergarten facilities in every low or medium cost housing scheme.

Adding 10,000 wi-fi hotspots; special development fund and payment of water and electricity bills for houses of worship; free school bus service at People's Housing Programme (PPR); special funds provided for student transit centres; special maintenance funds for primary and secondary religious schools, Chinese and Tamil National Type Primary Schools (SRJK) and National Type Chinese Secondary Schools; PPR (People's Housing Schemes) units be made rent-to-own houses; as well as housing programme sfor Selangor youth, 'imam', 'siak' and civil servants. — Bernama