Terengganu MB to seek audience with Sultan Mizan tomorrow

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman will seek an audience with Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin tomorrow to obtain his consent to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly.

The Mentri Besar's Office, in a statement today, said the meeting would take place at the Istana Syarqiyyah, Kuala Terengganu.

The meeting was moved forward from the original planned meeting on Wednesday in tandem with the dissolution of Parliament yesterday to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14) to be held simultaneously at the state and parliamentary levels.

"A special media conference will be held on the same date at the Wisma Darul Iman at 11am," said the statement.

Terengganu has eight parliamentary seats with four seats each held by Barisan Nasional and PAS. BN won 17 out of the 32 state seats while PAS (14) and PKR (one). — Bernama