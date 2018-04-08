Trader incurs RM62,500 losses after being cheated online

KUANTAN: A trader incurred losses of over RM62,500 after he was deceived into buying a bulldozer that did not exist, online.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 48-year-old victim wanted to purchase the machine after reading an advertisement on the Mudah.my website on Thursday.

The victim claimed that the machine was advertised for RM65,000 and he banked in RM1,000 into the seller's account, as deposit to buy the machine, he said.

"The victim dealt with a man named Samsul who told him that he did not have to travel to Muar, Johor, to collect the machine if he made a full payment of RM61,500, which was said to be a discounted price.

"The victim subsequently deposited RM30,000 at Jerantut Maybank and another RM31,500 at the Bandar Jengka Maybank, but after both transactions were made, Samsul told the victim that he had been duped," he told reporters here today.

"The victim then lodged a report at the Jerantut district police headquarters yesterday," he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of up to 10 years and with whipping and shall also be liable to a fine, if convicted. — Bernama