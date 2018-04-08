Women more prone to kidney disease

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian women with chronic kidney disease (CKD) have lower survival rates compared to men, as many do not seek dialysis treatment.

National Kidney Foundation (NKF) chairman Datuk Dr Zaki Morad Mohd Zaher said although there were no proven reasons the illness puts women at a higher risk, it was believed that women tend to delay health screening due to social reasons, among them, having to care for their families.

"Recent studies have also shown that CKD is more likely to develop in women compared to men, with an average prevalence of 14% in women and 12% in men," he told a press conference during the World Kidney Day 2018 event at a shopping mall here today.

"It is possible to lose up to 90% of kidney function without experiencing any signs," he said.

As CKD has no symptoms, it was important for everyone to have regular health checks and be more proactive in detecting the disease, he added.

"Generally, it is well-known that women have a lower mortality risk then men. However, studies show that for dialysis patients, there is almost no such survival advantage for women," he said.

He added that women in rural areas tend to be less aware of their kidney health compared to those in urban areas.

Zaki Morad said recent statistics revealed 61% of new dialysis patients in the country were found to have diabetes while another 18% developed end-stage kidney failure due to hypertension.

At the event, several health related activities were organised for the public including health checks, a health talk, zumba workout and cooking demonstration by Chef Abang Bryan. – Bernama