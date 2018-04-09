‘Don’t split hairs over manifesto text’

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the public need not split hairs over the words "boleh dipertimbangkan" (can be considered) used in the original text of the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto with reference to recognition for Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

The minister in the Prime Minister's Department, who is familiar with terms used by government officials, said "boleh dipertimbangkan" is close to "tiada halangan" (no objection) in meaning.

If there is no objection, it means "okay", Wee said in response to questions raised over the phrase in the manifesto, the Chinese press reported today.

Meanwhile, political commentator Tang Ah Chai said the phrase is crucial as it means the issue of UEC's recognition remains at the "can be considered" stage.

"To interpret it as 'recognising UEC' is to mislead readers who have not read the original text."

The original text stated that Malaysians holding overseas qualifications which are equivalent to SPM or STPM may be considered for admission to public higher education institutions provided they have also obtained a credit in Bahasa Malaysia and a pass in History in SPM.

It said these conditions also apply to those holding the UEC.

"So, unless the government makes it clearer, public universities can choose to accept or reject UEC holders," he pointed out.

"If they do reject UEC holders, the repercussions on the government won't be great since it is not clearly stated that they must entertain UEC holders."

He also said BN is not sincere enough in expressing its intention to recognise UEC in its manifesto, as it does not indicate a time frame to do so.

He hoped that the government would provide such details if it is firm about recognising UEC, China Press reported.

He felt that BN will definitely win many Chinese votes if it is able to clearly indicate a time frame to recognising UEC.

Otherwise, it will only keep the public guessing on certain terms used in the manifesto regarding the age-old Chinese education topic, he told the daily when asked to give his take on UEC's inclusion in the manifesto.