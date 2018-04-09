5% to 7% of BN candidates rejected following vetting: KuNan

PUTRAJAYA: The vetting process for potential Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the upcoming 14the General Election saw the ruling coalition reject between 5% to 7% of its candidates, said it secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, today.

The incumbent Putrajaya MP said that the vetting process did not only involve scrutiny by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission but other government agencies as well.

"Unlike the Opposition, not only did we vet our potential names through MACC but with Insolvency Department and the Royal Malaysian Police as well," he told reporters after organising the "Fresh Fish at Half- Price Sale" at Presint 9, here, today.



MORE TO FOLLOW