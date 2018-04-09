5% to 7% of BN candidates rejected following vetting: KuNan (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Between 5% and 7% of potential Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the 14th general election (GE14) were rejected after a vetting process, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today.

The incumbent Putrajaya MP said the vetting did not only involve scrutiny by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission but other government agencies as well.

"We vetted (them) through MACC, the Insolvency Department and police," he said after attending the "Fresh Fish at Half-Price" event here.

Also present were Fisheries Development Board chairman Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim and Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services president, Datuk Azih Muda.

"Not (all the) potential BN candidates could qualify due to the vetting process. This is normal and the rejections (show) our (commitment) to produce suitable candidates," Tengku Adnan said.

On the fish sale event, he said the initiative was not meant as a "gift" to the constituents of Putrajaya for the elections but was in response to a call by Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin to provide such goods at affordable prices to residents there.

"We are have not only limited it to fish but are also selling squid and whole frozen chicken at half the normal market price.

"We are planning to do this once every month to ensure that not only those in Putrajaya are able to benefit from it but others in nearby areas as well. At the same time, we do not want to burden 'pasar malam' operators as well by organising such sales too often," Tengku Adnan said.

He added that each person would be limited to purchase only one kilogramme of either fish or squid, and only two whole chickens.