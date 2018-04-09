BN banking on special manifesto to win Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) is gambling on a special manifesto to be launched next Wednesday to recapture the state from the opposition after 28 years.

Kelantan BN chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix) said the manifesto was in addition to the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak last night for the people of Kelantan to continue to enjoy benefits from the Federal Government.

"The essence of the special manifesto for the people of Kelantan is to uphold Islam, to complete road infrastructure projects and speed up the construction of the Gua Musang Highway to Kota Bharu.

"We also aim to build a new international class stadium, mosques in every district, champion the lot of and upgrade the post of imam, build more schools and religious institutions," said the Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman.

He told thos to reporters after meeting with Kelantanese voters residing outside the state during the 'Together With Tokpa's Team For Kelantan' programme, here today. Also present were Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin, Kelantan Umno outstation voters' bureau chairman Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abd Aziz and Kelantan-born people working and studying in the capital.

Mustapa said the special manifesto, among others, would continue to champion the welfare of the people of Kelantan regardless of race, religion or background .

Mustapa, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister, praised some of the good policies that had been implemented by the PAS-led government which would be continued and enhanced by BN if they were in power after the 14th General Election.

Commenting on the candidate for the post of Menteri Besar if BN captures Kelantan, Mustafa said the main focus of the party was to win Kelantan through continuous work that needed to be multiplied further.

"That (who is the candidate) we will discuss later, now we work all out for the people. I work 24 hours non-stop, for the sake of the people of Kelantan.

"We cannot pre-empt, we do the job ... it's up to God, as Kelantan BN chairman I am given the trust to ensure BN's victory," he added. — Bernama