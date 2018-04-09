BN manisfesto inclusive in nature and made to be fulfilled: KuNan

PUTRAJAYA: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak last night is inclusive in nature and made to be fulfilled.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) said this was because BN had proven itself as a responsible government when it managed to fulfill 99.4% of its manifesto for GE13.

"We do not make empty promises, we are a responsible government. BN is an entity comprising various races, and only BN can ensure Malaysia's future as a developed nation," he told the media after launching the V4 Putrajaya programme here today.

Tengku Adnan, who is Federal Territories Minister, also thanked the prime minister for including urban renewal and urban redevelopment initiative in the BN manifesto.

"I was happy when the PM announced urban renewal project, which means that old flats measuring between 480 to 500 sq ft, will be redeveloped to at least 88 sq ft, which would be more comfortable for the occupants.

"Recreational areas which we will developed will be different from what we have before," he said.

Under the manifesto, he said the BN-led government would also focus on the redevelopment of commercial areas like Jalan Imbi, Jalan Bukit Bintang, and Jalan Chow Kit in Kuala Lumpur.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Federal Territory BN chairman, said that the manifesto for the Federal Territories would be announced next week.

In another development, Tengku Adnan criticised the opposition's plan to use Parti Keadilan Rakyat's logo in GE14 as Pakatan Harapan was an unregistered coalition.

"They are not registered, and everything that they did contravened the law, then they say the government is not acting according to the law...that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is wrong, government officials are wrong, and everyone has to be sacked," he said. — Bernama