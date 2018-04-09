Central Industries shares up on news of bonus issue

Posted on 9 April 2018 - 11:12am Last updated on 9 April 2018 - 11:20am

PETALING JAYA: Central Industrial Corp Bhd's (CICB) share price rose one sen or 1.01% this morning, after it proposed to undertake a bonus issue of 40 million bonus shares to reward its existing shareholders.

The bonus issue is on the basis of four bonus share for every five existing shares held by shareholders.

At 10.50 am, the stock stood at RM1 with 5,000 shares changing hands, bringing its market capitalisation to RM50 million.

Upon completion of the proposed bonus issue, CICB's share capital will remain at RM50 million while the number of issued shares in CICB will increase to 90 million.