Cops nap suspected Gang 08 members

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained 19 people who were suspected to be members of the notorious 08 triad in the city during an operation to cripple the illicit activities of organised crime.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that the suspects were detained at several locations during an operation code named "Op Capital KL 1/2018" between March 28 and March 30.

The arrest gave the police a lead in their attempts to hunt down suspected members of Gang 08 in KL who were believed to be involved in organised crime such as causing hurt, robberies, extortion, murder and drug trafficking.

"All suspects aged between 18 and 38 years old were remanded for 28 days under Section (4) Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) to facilitate investigation," he told a press conference today.

He said that the suspects will be investigated under Section 130 V and 130 W of the Penal Code for involvement in organised crime activities and being a member of a crime group.

Police have also identified 22 more suspects involved in organised crimes and Mazlan vowed that they will be detained soon.