Ex-DAP assemblyman Teh to contest under PSM in Sg Pinang

GEORGE TOWN: A day after formally quitting DAP, Teh Yee Cheu has confirmed he is contesting under the Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) ticket in the Sungai Pinang state seat.

However, the environmental lawmaker is not joining PSM as a party member yet as the party only allows its members to contest after serving in the constituency for two years.

Therefore, in order not to contradict with the stipulated guidelines, Teh will instead contest under the PSM logo beforehand and will only be joining the party later.

"I hope to bring about changes in the Sungai Pinang seat if elected," he said at a press conference at PSM's centre in Jalan Trusan, Jelutong.

Accompanying him was PSM's central committee member Choo Chon Kai.

Teh had yesterday handed over his DAP membership cards along with the party flag after quitting the party once Parliament was dissolved.

Choo said any activist or individuals who are not party members, could use PSM's logo to contest, if they – declare their assets, don't use racial elements to garner votes, agree with the party's manifesto and open a service centre to serve constituents if they win.

"We want to bring a new path of politics that is different from other parties," he said.

Teh who joined DAP in 2000, has frequently crossed swords with Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.