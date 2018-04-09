GE14: DAP drops Tan Seng Giaw, Hannah Yeoh to contest Segambut parliament seat

PETALING JAYA: DAP's incumbent Kepong MP Tan Seng Giaw has been dropped from the party's list of candidates to contest in the 14th General Election.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng announced tonight that current Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng would be contesting in Kepong to fill the vacuum left by Tan.

Incumbent Subang Jaya assemblyman and Selangor speaker Hannah Yeoh will be promoted to contesting the parliamentary seat in Segambut.

However, it is not known whether Yeoh would be defending her state seat in Selangor.

The list saw DAP contesting in all five parliament seats it had won in the previous general election, with minor but impactful reshuffles made.

The announcement was made by Lim in an election briefing session with around 500 party members at MBPJ’s Civic Hall.

DAP had won all five seats it contested in Kuala Lumpur in the previous general election. They are Kepong, Segambut, Bukit Bintang, Seputeh and Cheras.

Fong Kui Lun, Teresa Kok and Tan Kok Wai would be defending their seats in Bukit Bintang, Seputeh and Cheras respectively.

The decision taken by the party to drop Seng Giaw was expected as he had on various occasions went against the party’s line.

In June last year, Lim had claimed that Seng Giaw was incommunicado, raising questions on the status of the Kepong MP in the party.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Lim said Pakatan Harapan would still be able to provide the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) despite its pledge to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST) if it formed the government.

Lim added the reduced income to the country due to the abolishment of GST would be covered by bringing back the money lost by 1Malaysia Development Berhad overseas.

He added Pakatan Harapan under its clean governance would also save up enough allocation for BR1M handouts.

“This money will be enough for us to pay for BR1M without having to rely on GST collection,” he said.