GE14: EC meeting tomorrow to decide on key dates

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission will be holding a special meeting at 10am tomorrow among others to decide on the important dates for the 14th General Election (GE14).

EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the meeting which would be chaired by EC chairman would discuss the date for issuing the writ for the election, nomination day, early voting day and polling day.

"Also to be discussed is the electoral roll to be used for GE14 and preparations necessary to conduct the election," he said in a statement here today.

A press conference will be called after the meeting, he said.

Parliament was dissolved on Saturday (April 7) for GE14. — Bernama