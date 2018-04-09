GE14: Four 'hotspots' identified in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have identified four constituencies in the state as "hotspots" for the upcoming general elections and will take extra measures to ensure security at these areas are not compromised.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pix) who did not name the hotspots said the areas will be closely guarded.

"We had planned and prepared for it much earlier. We are ready to manage the general elections and we assure the safety of the public." he told a press conference today.

He said 15,000 police personnel will go on duty on rotational shifts during the general election in Selangor.

Mazlan also advised all parties to avoid provocation between them and keep the occasion peaceful.

He warned that police will not hesitate to take action on those who spread fake or sensitive news which can provoke unrest among the public.

As for voters, he assured that police will ensure their safety and protect their right to cast votes at their respective polling centres.