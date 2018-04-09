Guan Eng's graft trial postponed to make way for GE14

GEORGE TOWN: The High Court allowed an application by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's legal team to postpone his corruption trial on grounds of his involvement in the impending 14th general election.

High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail allowed the deferment after leading defence counsel Gobind Singh Deo informed the court that his client was attending to election-related matters.

Hadhariah said Lim should be present as he was the accused, adding that trial cannot proceed smoothly if he continues to be absent.

She, however, consented to the postponement, and later fixed May 10 for case management and May 21 for the full trial to resume where several more witnesses are scheduled to testify.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud objected to Gobind's request, saying the Election Commission has yet to fix the dates for nomination and polling.

"Our (prosecution) witnesses are all ready to go here. We are prepared," he said.

But Hadhariah ruled that the postponement was valid in view that the election is looming, but she stressed that she needs Lim to be present when trial resumes.

In the first amended charge, Lim was charged with using his position as a public officer namely, Chief Minister of Penang, to gain gratification for himself and his wife, Betty Chew Gek Cheng, by approving the application for conversion of agriculture land to a public housing zone in southwest Penang to a company, Magnificient Emblem Sdn Bhd.

He allegedly committed the offence while chairing the Penang State Planning Committee meeting at the operations room in Level 28, Komtar building here, on July 18, 2014.

In the second amended charge, Lim was charged with using his position to obtain for himself a plot of land and a bungalow located at No 25, Jalan Pinhorn, George Town on Oct 21, 2015 from Phang for RM2.8 million, a price which he allegedly knew did not commensurate with the property's then market value of RM4.27 million.

Businesswoman Phang Li Koon meanwhile is charged with abetting Lim in obtaining the bungalow at an undervalued cost.

She allegedly committed the offence at the same place and date.

The amended charges involved the change of the term "civil servant" to "public officer" and the change of dates from July 28, 2015, to Oct 21, 2015.