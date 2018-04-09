Hishammuddin: What land deal?

KUCHING: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) has dismissed an allegation by former International Trade and Industry minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz involving land belonging to the Armed Forces.

Rafidah had alleged that a proposal in 2008 to privatise over 40,000ha of Armed Forces land in the country to a company owned by three individuals had been approved.

"There has been no development on the matter," he said after launching a programme at the Muara Tuang Camp today.

At the event, Hishammuddin commended the solidarity among Sarawak Barisan Nasional component parties, led by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Abang Openg.

"All the component parties understand that our struggle is the same," he said, adding that solidarity was not something that was easy to forge.

He also lauded Sarawak BN for its structure and planning, saying there was no friction among the component parties during the nomination of candidates for the elections.

"I witnessed the 11th Sarawak state elections, and I hope the spirit will be retained for the 14th general election (GE14)," he said.

Only the parliamentary election will be held in Sarawak during GE14 as the state elections were held in 2016.

Hishammuddin said that as a representative of the BN top leadership, he was happy with the calm political situation in the state. – Bernama