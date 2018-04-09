Le French Festival 2018 starts this Thursday

CULTURE enthusiasts can begin marking their calendars as the Le French Festival (LFF) makes its annual appearance this week with a number of not-to-be-missed events including film screenings, musical concerts, theatre and live shows, foodie gatherings, and more.

Organised by Alliance Française and the Embassy of France in Malaysia, and presented by French cognac house Martell, the LFF 2018 is inviting festival-goers to “be curious – to go beyond borders and explore the various aspects that French culture has to offer”.

Alliance Française Kuala Lumpur director Jacques Bounin shared that the goal for LFF 2018 is to present both the rich French heritage, and the country’s modernisation, through its programmes.

He added: “There is an increasing advantage in having the ability to speak French, as more and more companies are having a real need to hire people who are capable in that regard.

“We hope to provide Malaysians with an immersive French experience to encourage exploration of new ventures.”

The 17th edition of the festival will take place from this Thursday to May 20. This year will see LFF extending its reach to Johor Baru for the very first time, after going to Kota Kinabalu last year.

The festival already has a long-standing presence in the Klang Valley and Penang.

Among the highlights are 16 recent movie releases with English subtitles for the film segment of the festival, and performances by award-winning musical artistes from France, including the rock-power trio of Lysistrata.

As for theatre performances, don’t miss Amok, a French theatre adaptation of Stefan Zweig’s novel (set in Malaysia in the beginning of the 20th century), or the Bagad de Lann Bihoué, a French navy musical act comprising 30 musicians from the French region of Brittany.

There is also a photography exhibition for shutterbugs, and of course, food and wine tastings, cooking classes and more.

Alliance Française Kuala Lumpur cultural coordinator Fanny Surzur added that the young have not been forgotten as, for the first time in its history, LFF has a day dedicated to children as well.

For more, visit the Le French Festival website and Facebook page.