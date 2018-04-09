MACC launches GE14 operations room to monitor corruption, abuse of power

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched a 24-hour election operations room specifically to pick up reports of corruption and abuse of power during the 14th General Election period.

Its commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the operations room is a joint-effort by MACC and the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that the 14th General Election is free from instances of corruption and abuse of power.

"For those who wish to provide information with regards to corrupt activities and misuse of power, they may head to the election operations room located on the third floor of the MACC headquarters or state MACC offices nationwide.

"Additionally, we have also created a new email pru14@sprm.gov.my to ensure that individuals or groups may be able to email such information there as well," he told reporters after receiving EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah during the latter's official visit to the MACC headquarters, here, today.

