Man found dead with gunshot wounds in plantation
Posted on 8 April 2018 - 08:37pm
Last updated on 9 April 2018 - 08:19am
IPOH: A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in the head, chest and abdomen in Ladang Sungai Rui, Ban Pasir, Jalan Gerik-Kupang, Gerik, about 130km from here yesterday.
Perak CID chief SAC Yahya Abdul Rahman said the body of the 38-year-old was found by a passer-by at about 4pm.
Three cartridge shells and a Kawasaki high-powered motorcycle were found near the body, Yahya told reporters here today.
The body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital. — Bernama