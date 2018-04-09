Manufacturers rank in RM52.1m sales under DFTZ SME Onboarding Programme

SEPANG: About 70 SME manufacturers participating in the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) SME Onboarding Programme under eTrade have generated total sales of RM52.1 million with exports amounting to RM18.1 million since November 2017.

To date, the number of SMEs participating in the programme have increased to 2,651.

The government plans to expand the DFTZ beyond KLIA to include all modes of connectivity, namely sea, land and rail, with Port Klang as well as Penang and Senai international airports identified as priority areas for expansion.

The DFTZ Pilot Project is currently located at the KLIA Air-Cargo Terminal 1 (KACT1). KACT1 is located within the KLIA Aeropolis Air Cargo and Logistics development cluster, which is expected to generate RM1.6 billion in GDP and create 6,000 jobs within the next three to four years.