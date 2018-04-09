Mohd Nafiizwan wins Commonwealth bronze medal in squash

GOLD COAST: Malaysia's men's squash player, Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan, won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Mohd Nafiizwan beat Joel Makin of Wales 3-2 to bag the medal in the action at Oxenford Studio, today.

The victory made him the first national men's singles player to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Malaysia's best accomplishment was finishing fourth through former men's singles player Azlan Iskandar at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India.

National squash queen, Datuk Nicol David suffered a different fate when she failed to win the bronze medal after being beaten 1-3 by Tesni Evans from Wales, to simultaneously fail to defend the championship title at this event.

"I think even a world champion will be stressed out during a major tournament like the Commonwealth Games, with the presence of more than 3,000 spectators, but I am grateful that my reverse psychology technique was able to make me a better player.

"What I did was to treat today's match as not one to fight for a medal, but just as a training session. Thinking that way lessened my burden and pressure.

"When the pressure is low or if I do not feel pressure, I can guarantee its a game which is easy enough for me to overcome," he said after finishing the third-fourth placing match at Oxenford Studio today.

Mohd Nafiizwan will next be joining Ivan Yuen in the men's doubles match against Othniel Bailey-Omari Wilson from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines tomorrow. — Bernama