Nature-inspired bounty

Ask any make-up enthusiast and they’ll tell you that playing with beauty products is imaginative and fun, but that also means racking up a pretty impressive bill at the end of every month.

As always, how much you pay does not always determine quality of the products you’ll get, and that’s why every beauty-junkie can rely on affordable brand, Elianto Make Up to get their nature-inspired product fix.

Translating to ‘sunflower’ from Italian, Elianto Make Up’s latest wave of essential beauty products for the eyes, lips, and skin, will give you more tools to create and recreate any look under the sun.

There are three palates – Bronze Eye Palette, Rose Eye Palette, and Metallic Eye Palette – to choose from to dress the windows to your soul, priced at RM49.90 each.

Whether you choose natural tones of brown, soft pink to purple hues, or glittery metallic colours perfect for a night out, the new palettes are all infused with soothing coconut oil and aloe vera for the delicate eye area.

If you’re thinking of having shiny lips make a comeback, Elianto has got you covered with five shades of the new Satin Lip Lacquer (RM36.90) but with the wearable comfort of a lipstick.

The vivid shades of pink and deep red are designed to last you from your morning meeting to dinner at the end of the day while keeping your lips hydrated from the addition of blackcurrant and vitamin E.

You can revel in the fact that the Satin Lip Lacquer gives you the freedom of choosing a subtle look with one swipe of colour or used as a topcoat over a favourite matte lipstick.

Apply a couple more coats of the lip lacquer and you’ve got yourself a statement lip that is oozing both bold colour and maximum shine.