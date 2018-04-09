Pakatan's manifesto is full of empty promises: Sharizat

KUALA LUMPUR: The election promises offered by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its manifesto is mere exaggeration, said Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

In contrast, Shahrizat said Barisan Nasional's (BN) manifesto was based on facts rather than merely empty promises.

She said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and BN went through various stages of planning before finalising the content of the manifesto to ensure that it could be implemented.

"Our manifesto was not done simply just to serve as goodies (to the voters). No.

"It is based on thorough research. We conducted studies for months to ensure that BN can deliver if it wins," she said.

"Ours is 'fakta bukan auta' (based on facts rather than lies) ... The other side, there are plenty of lies," she told a press conference at the Wanita Umno head office at Menara Dato Onn.

When asked to comment on former cabinet minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, who had been openly critical of the government.

Shahrizat said Malaysians were wise enough to evaluate for themselves.

"Sometimes, when we have been in power for so long and (suddenly) lose our position, we would feel it (in our heart)," she said.

"However, it is okay. We must respect the elders," she added.

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has questioned BN's motive to include an increase in the minimum wage in its manifesto.

She said BN's promise to raise the minimum wage to RM1,500 from the current RM1,000 for Peninsular Malaysia was copied from PH's proposal.

"Pakatan Harapan (previously Pakatan Rakyat) has for years, since 2011, been fighting for a rise in minimum wages.

"Since the launch of Pakatan Harapan's Alternative Budget 2018 till the launch of our Buku Harapan manifesto, PH has been committed to increase the minimum wages to RM1,500 in stages," she said in a statement today.